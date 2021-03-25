Severe Storm Damages Oak Mountain State Park in Shelby County

by Alabama News Network Staff

A severe storm, possibly a tornado, has brought damage to Oak Mountain State Park in Shelby County. At nearly 10,000 acres. it’s the largest park in the state.

The park had widespread tree damage in areas near Alabama Highway 119, as well as damage to the park’s campground and cable skiing areas. No injuries were immediately reported.

The park closed because of downed trees and power lines, and it’s unclear when it will re-open.

“We are evaluating and accessing the damage to Oak Mountain State Park,” said Chris Blankenship, Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. “We don’t yet know how long the clean-up and recovery from these storms could take, and we understand many homes were also damaged in nearby areas of Shelby County.

“Once we know the full extent of the damage at Oak Mountain State Park, we will formulate an action plan. We appreciate the consideration and patience from all of our visitors as we figure out the best way to respond.”

Other nearby areas in Shelby County, including Eagle Point along U.S. Highway 280 and areas of Helena also sustained storm damage from the suspected tornado that moved through suburban Birmingham in the early afternoon. The National Weather Service has not yet confirmed that it was a tornado.