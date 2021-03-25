Severe Storm Threat Into Early Friday

by Shane Butler

A tornado watch remains in effect until 1am for central Alabama. Although the threat level has come down a bit, some of the storms moving through the area will still be capable of producing a tornado. The area of low pressure responsible for this storm event continues to move farther northward and away from our state. The most significant storms will be following that northward movement and allow us to see our storm threat lessen from north to south. Outside of the storm threat will be strong winds area wide. We expect southwest winds 15 to 20 mph and gust up to 40 mph. We’re on the backside of this storm event Friday. Skies become partly sunny with a few isolated showers or storms throughout the day. Over the weekend, we have a significant warm up for Saturday. Temps will manage the mid 80s under a partly sunny sky. A few showers can’t be ruled out but it’s more likely we see more rain on Sunday. Another weather system will move southward into the area and generate rain/storms. Temps do come down just a bit with highs in the mid to upper 70s. We start out next week dry for a few days but that doesn’t last long as more rain heads into the area mid week.