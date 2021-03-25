Virtual Wellness Symposium Happening Saturday

by Ellis Eskew

Montgomery’s First Lady Tamika Reed is inviting you to get healthy and move Saturday right in the comfort of your own home. There will be a Move Montgomery Virtual Wellness Symposium featuring health professionals, a cooking demonstration and a fitness session.

“I think it’s just important for people to know the city and the community is there to encourage them to put their best foot forward when it comes to taking care of themselves. We want to have all avenues available to people to engage and do what they need to do,” said Reed.

What: Move Montgomery Virtual Wellness Symposium

Where: Web-ex

When: Saturday, March 27

Health Panel at 9 a.m.

Cooking Demonstration at 10 a.m.

Fitness Session at 11 a.m.

Click here to register.