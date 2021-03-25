Weather service: 7 Tornadoes Hit Alabama, Killing At Least 5

by Alabama News Network Staff

The National Weather Service says Alabama has been hit by as many as seven suspected tornadoes in a day of violent weather that left at least five people dead.

Meteorologist John De Block in Birmingham says radar indicates one twister began in southwest Alabama and carved a path of destruction for 100 miles, staying on the ground for well over an hour.

Another demolished homes in Shelby County near Birmingham.

Still another is blamed for five deaths in eastern Alabama’s Calhoun County. One Pelham resident tells AL.com he feels lucky to be alive.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)