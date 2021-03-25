Woman Sought by Prattville Police in Credit Fraud Investigation

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Prattville Police Department is currently seeking the identity of a suspect wanted for Fraud.

On March 17, an unknown female entered a retail store in the 1900 block of Cobbs Ford Road. Once inside, she used the victim’s credit card twice to purchase unspecified items.

Investigators released still shots from security video showing the female suspect inside the store.

1/4 Suspect_002 (33)

2/4 Suspect_003 (20)

3/4 Suspect_004 (12)

4/4 Suspect (49)







If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect or her whereabouts, please immediately call the Prattville Police at 334-595-0252 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867). Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question.