by Shane Butler

A warm front moves through and north of us allowing a decent warm up for Saturday. Temps will manage low to mid 80s for highs. Winds will be a bit gusty out of the south at 10 to 20 mph. Isolated showers can’t be ruled out but most spots remain dry through the day. Another frontal boundary makes a run at us Sunday. We expect rain and storms to work through the state. Some of the storms could be strong and possibly severe. There’s a marginal risk (1/5) on the storm scale. The main threats will be damaging winds up to 60 mph and quarter size hail. Temps will reach the mid to upper 70s early but cool as rain works through the area. We head into next week with the chance for showers sticking around. There will be a few a few showers around both Monday and Tuesday. Early week temps will reach low 70s for highs and lower 50s for lows. A front moves into the area with a chance for more showers/storms Wednesday. We will monitor for anything strong to severe. Once this front moves south, we cool down a bit the latter half of the week. Highs will drop in the mid to upper 60s while lows fall into the lower 40s.