60th Annual Opp Rattlesnake Rodeo Features The Oak Ridge Boys

by Alabama News Network Staff

The 60th annual Opp Rattlesnake Rodeo is this weekend, featuring legendary country music group The Oak Ridge Boys and plenty of snakes. The rodeo had to be canceled last year due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s events will feature snake demonstrations, snake handling, snake cooking, arts and crafts, rides and plenty of entertainment. It will be held Saturday and Sunday, March 27-28, at Channell-Lee Stadium, 500 North Brantley St. in Opp.

Tickets are $15 at the gate. Children six and under are free. Gates open at 8 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday. The Oak Ridge Boys are scheduled to perform at 3 p.m. Sunday.

There is free entertainment Friday night starting at 5 p.m.

