Alabama Department of Public Health COVID Vaccination Updates

by Ja Nai Wright

ADPH announced that despite dealing with weather related complications, the Alabama National Guard clinics are giving out as many vaccinations as they can each day. The highest amount so far was on the first day in Covington County with over 800 vaccinations.

Officials say that even though the other states have a wider age limit on eligibility for the vaccine, Alabama is on the right path to keep up with President Biden’s overall plan. He wants to ensure that all American adults are eligible to be vaccinated by the summer.

