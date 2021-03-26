At Least 5 Dead as Series of Tornadoes Strike Deep South

Posted:

A house is totally destroyed after a tornado touches down south of Birmingham, Ala. in the Eagle Point community damaging multiple homes, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Authorities reported major tornado damage Thursday south of Birmingham as strong storms moved through the state. The governor issued an emergency declaration as meteorologists warned that more twisters were likely on their way. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Tornadoes hatched by early spring “super cell” storms have ripped a path of devastation across Alabama and into Georgia early Friday, leaving at least five people dead. Authorities say one fierce tornado traveled roughly 100 miles and left a long path of damage. The storms knocked out power to tens of thousands in Alabama. They also raised warnings about possible overnight flash floods in parts of Georgia and Tennessee and other severe weather into Kentucky and the Carolinas. First lady Jill Biden has postponed a trip to Birmingham and Jasper, Alabama, that had been planned for Friday.

