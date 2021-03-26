Five Killed in Likely Tornado that Hit Calhoun County

by Ja Nai Wright

Authorities say that the victims of the likely tornado include three family members along with a man in Ohatchee and a woman from Wellington. The Calhoun County Coroner has identified the victims.

The three family members are 74 year old Joe Wayne Harris, 69 year old Barbara Harris and 38 year old Ebonique Harris. The other two victims are James William Geno of Ohatchee, Geno would have been 72 on Saturday and 71 year old Myra Willborn of Wellington.

Calhoun County EMA officials completed search and rescue efforts around 2 pm on Friday and they say that there are no additional fatalities.

The county has now moved on to recovery efforts to help those who have lost everything from the storm.

