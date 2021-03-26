Hyundai Employees Receive COVID-19 Vaccine at ASU Vaccine Clinic

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State University and Hyundai Manufacturing has partnered to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to Hyundai employees. ASU is hosting the Hyundai exclusive event for two days (March 26-27) in Lockhart Gymnasium.

ASU has secured 2000 doses of Pfizer vaccine for the Hyundai vaccine clinic.

Hyundai team members receiving the vaccine will automatically have their second dose appointment scheduled for Friday. April 16 or Saturday, April 17.

Alabama COVID-19 vaccine location phase 1B which includes Manufacturing has been open since February 8.