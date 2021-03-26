Man Sentenced for Relationship with Alabama Minor

by Alabama News Network Staff

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a 37-year-old man from West Virginia has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for traveling to Huntsville to have sex with a juvenile he met on a social media site.

U.S. District Judge Liles C. Burke sentenced Andrew Scott Davis on Wednesday. U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona says the prison time will be followed by a lifetime of supervised release. Davis pleaded guilty in December to one count of traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor. The conviction also requires him to register as a sex offender.

