Names Released of the Five People Killed in Calhoun County Tornado

by Alabama News Network Staff

Authorities have released the names of the five people killed when a tornado moved through Calhoun County on Thursday afternoon. The National Weather Service says the tornado was at least an EF-2, with winds of 111-135 mph.

Four of the people killed were in the town of Ohatchee, which between Anniston and Gadsden.

Three of the people killed were in a house. They are identified as 74-year-old Joe Wayne Harries, 69-year-old Barbara Harris and 38-year-old Ebonique Harris.

A man died in a mobile home in Ohatchee. He is identified as 71-year-old James William Geno.

In the community of Wellington, a short distance from Ohatchee, authorities say 71-year-old Emily Myra Willborn died in a mobile home.