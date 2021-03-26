Skeletal Remains Found near Birmingham’s Vulcan trail

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama authorities are investigating after skeletal remains were found on top of a large trash pile in a wooded Birmingham area. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the discovery was made about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in an area next to the Vulcan Trail.  Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said a person walking on the trail spotted the remains. Yates said it appeared the body had been at the location for a couple of weeks.  A cause of death remains under investigation.

