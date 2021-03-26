Suspect in 2018 Domestic Violence Shooting in Millbrook Convicted of Charges

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Elmore County Circuit Court has convicted a Millbrook man of Domestic Violence Assault.

Luis Stinson Jr., in 2018, was charged in a shooting of a 51-year-old female and her 21-year-old son. The shooting occurred on July 21 in the 4000 block of Grandview Road. The female victim suffered life-threatening injuries while the son suffered from gunshot wounds.

The suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

On July 25, Stinson surrendered after noticing a high wanted presence on social media and news outlets. Stinson said he felt the pressures of being sought by multiple law enforcement.

Stinson found guilty of the following charges: Domestic Violence 1 st Degree, Assault 2nd Degree and Robbery 1st Degree; is scheduled to be sentenced on April 29.