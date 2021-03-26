This Side of The Bridge Jubilee Celebration in Downtown Montgomery

by Ja Nai Wright

Residents gathered in downtown Montgomery Friday for an event called “This side of the Bridge” Jubilee. This event is a celebration to remember the Selma to Montgomery Bridge Crossing Jubilee.

The event took place by the Court Square Fountain downtown and brought in artists from all over the state as well as live music, food vendors and more.

The Jubilee started at 10 am and lasted until 2 pm and was dedicated to remembering the life and legacy of Reverend Richard C. Boone along with all others who participated in the first march from Selma to Montgomery.

Richard’s wife Mya, who is in charge of the Committee to remember the life and legacy of Reverend Richard Boone, stated that she was elated by the turn out and success of the event.