Troy Small Business Development Center Open House

by Ellis Eskew

The Troy Small business Development center is back in full operation.

Whether you are a small business owner or thinking about starting your own business, the small business development center is there for you.

They have everything from training and consulting to financing.

“We help in the start of pre-planning stage and grow in to international trade. Even when people are preparing to sell their business and retire that’s some thing our advisers can help with. If they are operating in business already and they say, “I think I need to update my pictures on my website or I need an intern to help me a few hours a week with some soft accounting or bookkeeping,” they can walk in and we will be more than happy to connect them with their resources,” said Director Juliana Bolivar.

The small business development center is located in the IDEA Bank on the historic square in downtown Troy.

There will be an open house April 9 from 8 to 10 am.

For more information, click here.