Tuskegee University President Dr. Lily McNair Will Not Be Returning

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Tuskegee University Board of Trustees has announced that University President Dr. Lily McNair will not be returning.

“Words cannot express our sincere appreciation for her service as the eighth president of Tuskegee University,” said Norma Clayton, Chair of the Board of Trustees in a statement. “The university will begin a national search for a new president who will build on Tuskegee’s legacy in the years to come.”

Dr. Charlotte Morris will continue to serve as interim president until further notice.

Dr. McNair was named president in 2018 and was the first female president in the university’s history.

She had taken her second medical leave in October, which was scheduled to last six months.