A Few Severe Storms Possible Sunday

by Ben Lang

Late March average high temperatures are usually in the low 70s. However, Saturday afternoon highs soared into the low to mid 80s. Montgomery topped out at 86°, which was 3° shy of the record high set in 1910. The abnormal warmth continues tonight while our sky remains mostly cloudy. A few isolated showers are possible while lows only fall into the upper 60s.

Sunday features another round of showers and storms. They should be in linear fashion, stretching southwest to northeast just in advance of a cold front. The storm prediction center maintains a marginal (level 1/5) risk for severe weather across our entire area. Damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph are the main hazard. However, this won’t be anything like the severe weather episodes of Thursday or last Wednesday. Severe storms should be relatively few and far between Sunday.

By late Sunday afternoon, the storms and then the cold front exit southeast Alabama. Temperatures cool significantly behind the front. With a partially clearing sky, Sunday night lows fall into the 40s.

Much of Monday looks dry and mostly sunny, but clouds increase late with showers arriving south to north Monday night. Monday’s highs range from the upper 60s to low 70s. Monday night lows fall into the 50s. Showers appear fairly likely throughout Tuesday, with a cloudy sky otherwise. Expect highs in the mid 70s.

Another likely round of showers and storms arrives Wednesday in advance of another cold front. It’s severe weather season, so we always need to monitor fronts for severe weather potential. However, a severe threat doesn’t appear apparent at this time. We’ll keep an eye on it. Temperatures could turn significantly cooler behind Wednesday’s front. Temperatures fall into the 50s if not the 40s Wednesday night. Thursday’s high temperatures only warm into the 60s despite sunshine becoming abundant. Thursday night lows could fall into the 30s. Good Friday looks mostly sunny with highs in the 60s and with lows in the 30s and 40s.

Easter weekend could feature plenty of sunshine, while temperatures remain on the cooler side. Highs warm into the upper 60s/low 70s Saturday and low 70s Sunday. Lows fall into the 40s Saturday night, and to near 50° Easter.