Lowndes County Drive-Through Mask Giveaway Held in Hayneville

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Saturday, the Southeast Alabama Area Health Education Centers and the Lowndes County Coroner teamed up for their first drive-through mask giveaway.

The event happened at the Sheriff Big John Williams Courthouse in Hayneville.

Lowndes County Corner Terrell Means says it’s an effort to continue to promote COVID-19 safety by giving away and wearing masks even though more people are getting vaccinated.

According to Means, Lowndes County has had 56 death and 1,434 COVID cases.

On Tuesday, March 30, the Alabama National Guard will be in Fort Deposit at the Fort Deposit Armory to administer vaccinations from a mobile vaccination clinic.

You can contact the Lowndes County Corner Terrell Means at (334) 207-0525 for more information.

Means says he will give masks to people who missed today’s event or those who are just in need of face masks.