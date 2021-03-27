The Life of Montgomery City Councilor Richard Bollinger Remembered at City Hall

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery City Councilman Richard Bollinger is the second from the left on the top row of this group photo of the Montgomery City Council. Councilman Tracy Larkin, who died in January, is seated second from the left. - Alabama News Network

Montgomery City Councilor Richard Bollinger lay in repose at Montgomery City Hall this morning as family, friends and city leaders paid their respects to him. Bollinger died last Saturday after battling cancer. He was 71.

In memory of councilman Bollinger‘s life of service, Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed has ordered all flags in Montgomery to fly at half staff.

Bollinger represented District 1 on city council for the past nine years.

He was a member of First Baptist Church Montgomery and had been a civil engineer and land surveyor at J.M. Garrett and Son for 50 years. He retired after 24 years of service as a Major in the National Guard.

Bollinger was a member of the Sunrise Rotary Club in Montgomery for 24 years, was president of the club from 2001-2002 and served as the district governor from 2007-2008. He traveled to India with the Rotary Club to administer polio vaccines in 2010 and also traveled to Africa to work on a water project in 2014. He volunteered for several local non-profit groups.

He is survived by his wife Cheryl, his four children and eight grandchildren.

Following a celebration of life service today, a graveside service will be held for family and friends at 12:30 PM Sunday at Greenwood Cemetery in Montgomery.

He is the second Montgomery City Council member to die this year. Councilman Tracy Larkin died on January 5.