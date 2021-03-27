Study: 30% of Alabama Adults Hesitant to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris says a study has found that about 30% of adults in the state are hesitant to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Alabama Department of Public Health has released the results of the survey done to gauge the vaccine hesitancy.

Harris says the hesitancy cuts across racial lines. He said the reasons vary from people who are staunchly against vaccinations to people who just have questions.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)