Winn-Dixie to Offer COVID-19 Pfizer Vaccine at Some Area Stores

Winn-Dixie will begin offering 1,170 COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines in 12 of its Alabama stores, including some in our area, while supplies last.

The vaccines will be available to people in the eligible groups by online appointment only. Appointments can be made starting today to get shots starting Wednesday, March 31, during regular Winn-Dixie pharmacy hours.

The vaccines are free, with or without health insurance. Those with health insurance must provide their health insurance card at their appointment, and those without insurance will need to present a valid driver’s license or social security card.

As available, the free COVID-19 vaccines will be administered to eligible groups in eight Alabama counties in the following 12 Winn-Dixie store locations (those in our area are in bold):

Calhoun County

Winn-Dixie: 1408 Golden Springs Rd., Anniston

Chilton County

Winn-Dixie: 640 Ollie Ave., Clanton

Elmore County

Winn-Dixie: 5326 Highway 231 S., Wetumpka

Winn-Dixie: 3625 Highway 14, Millbrook

Jefferson County

Winn-Dixie: 4476 Montevallo Rd., Birmingham

Winn-Dixie: 4701 Center Point Rd., Pinson

Lee County

Winn-Dixie: 1617 S. College St., Auburn

Montgomery County

Winn-Dixie: 4724 Mobile Hwy., Montgomery

Winn-Dixie: 7946 Vaughn Rd., Montgomery

Tallapoosa County

Winn-Dixie Store: 1061 U.S. Highway 280 E., Alexander City

Tuscaloosa County

Winn-Dixie: 4205 University Blvd. E., Tuscaloosa

Winn-Dixie: 9750 Highway 69 S., Tuscaloosa

To get updates from Winn-Dixie on vaccine availability and to schedule appointments, CLICK HERE

This vaccine distribution is in partnership with the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).