Alabama School Dashboard Shows Fewer Than 200 COVID-19 Cases in Public Schools

The Alabama Department of Public Health has released a new school dashboard of coronavirus cases as of March 26. The latest report shows a continuing drop in cases, although several systems did not report due to spring break.

Some school systems such as Montgomery Public Schools, remain all-virtual. ADPH says because of spring break, there may be breaks or irregularities in reporting.

Overall, there were 181 COVID-19 cases involving Alabama’s public schools for the week, down from 387 the week before. The dashboard doesn’t specify whether the cases involve students, teachers or other school employees.

In the Montgomery metro area, here are the number of cases for last week. The numbers in parentheses are from the week before:

Montgomery Public Schools – Fewer than 5 (6)

Autauga County Schools – 16 (20)

Elmore County Schools – not reporting (9)

Pike Road Schools – not reporting (Fewer than 5)

Dallas County Schools – not reporting (Fewer than 5)

Selma City Schools – 0 (0)

SEE THE COMPLETE DASHBOARD