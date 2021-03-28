Governor Kay Ivey to Visit Areas Impacted by Tornadoes
On Monday Governor Ivey will visit area’s of Alabama impacted by last weeks tornadoes, which killed five people in Alabama.
At 10:00 a.m. Central Daylight Time for Press Conference
Oak Bowery Missionary Baptist Church
3300 AL-144
Ohatchee, AL 36271
Following Press Conference for Calhoun County Damage Tour
565 Grayton Road
Ohatchee, AL
At approximately 12:15 p.m. Central Daylight Time for Hale County Damage Tour
6040 County Road 28
Sayreville, AL
At approximately 2:00 p.m. Central Daylight Time for Shelby County Damage Tour
Eagle Point neighborhood.