Governor Kay Ivey to Visit Areas Impacted by Tornadoes

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Monday Governor Ivey will visit area’s of Alabama impacted by last weeks tornadoes, which killed five people in Alabama.

At 10:00 a.m. Central Daylight Time for Press Conference

Oak Bowery Missionary Baptist Church

3300 AL-144

Ohatchee, AL 36271

Following Press Conference for Calhoun County Damage Tour

565 Grayton Road

Ohatchee, AL

At approximately 12:15 p.m. Central Daylight Time for Hale County Damage Tour

6040 County Road 28

Sayreville, AL

At approximately 2:00 p.m. Central Daylight Time for Shelby County Damage Tour

Eagle Point neighborhood.