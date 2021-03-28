Man Killed in Wreck on Interstate 65 in Lowndes County

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say a one-car crash on Interstate 65 in Lowndes County has killed a Birmingham man.

The wreck happened at about 3:30 a.m. today.

State troopers say 26-year-old TaJuan Dionte Gosha was the passenger in the car driven by 21-year-old Ja’Lyn Da’Undrea Smith of Dolomite. The car left the interstate, hit a culvert and then a tree.

Gosha was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The crash happened on I-65 about two miles south of Letohatchee. The investigation into what led to the wreck is continuing.