Much Cooler Tonight, But Rather Pleasant Monday

by Ben Lang

A narrow line of showers and storms moved northwest to southeast through our area today. As of early Sunday evening, the line is well to our southeast, across parts of Georgia and northwest Florida. However, some light showers linger across our northwestern communities. These showers are behind a cold front which is pushing into far southeast Alabama Sunday evening. Clouds remain widespread through this evening behind this front, but gradually clear overnight. Temperatures turn much cooler in the wake of the front as well, with lows in the 40s early Monday morning.

Monday looks like a rather pleasant day, with afternoon high temperatures rebounding into the upper 60s to low 70s. Monday night lows range from the upper 40s to low 50s. Clouds and showers return Tuesday, though rain probably won’t be too heavy and showers remain scattered in nature. Tuesday’s highs warm into the mid 70s.

Showers and storms become more widespread Wednesday as the next cold front arrives in Alabama. At this time, severe weather still isn’t specifically in the forecast. However, it can’t be ruled out either. Either way, showers and storms look likely, especially during the afternoon and evening. Rain departs Wednesday night as the cold front sweeps through our area. The rain may be gone entirely before sunrise Thursday, with a mostly sunny sky throughout the day.

Temperatures turn significantly cooler, with highs in the 60s, and Thursday night lows possibly falling into the 30s. Good Friday looks mostly sunny and cool with highs in the 60s. Friday night lows could also fall into the 30s, but at least the 30s.

Easter weekend features plenty of sun, while temperatures trend slightly warmer. Saturday’s highs warm into the low 70s, with low to mid 70s Sunday. Lows fall into the 40s Saturday night, and close to 50° Sunday night.