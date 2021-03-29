BTW-Magnet School Students to Have Artwork Displayed at Freedom Riders Museum

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Legacy of Good Trouble is hosting a an art exhibit to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of the Freedom Rides. The theme for the 60th Anniversary is “Passing the Torch”.

The art exhibit opens on April 1.

Booker T. Washington- Magnet School students’ created art pieces that were judged by professional artists. Their artwork demonstrated their readiness to carry forward the legacy of the Freedom Riders. Judges judged 23 pieces on from BTW students.

The top three art pieces will be displayed at the Montgomery Freedom Riders Museum from April 1-May 31.

Finalists included: CHANGES by Ariel Steele (10th Grade), BLUEBIRD by ASHLEY LUNA MENDEZ (11th Grade) and JAMES LEONARD, JR by DANIEL VALLEJO (9th Grade)