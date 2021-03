by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say a Covington County man has been killed in a wreck involving an ATV.

Investigators say 49-year-old Troy Dewayne Hall of Red Level was driving an ATV last night on the shoulder of a road, when he hit a ditch and overturned. The wreck happened at about 7:35 p.m. on Maddox Road about four miles west of Red Level.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate.