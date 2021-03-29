Mild Start to Week; Late Week Cold Snap

by Ryan Stinnett

MARVELOUS MONDAY: A great-looking and feeling start to the week as today’s forecast will feature plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 70s for most location. Tonight, will feature a few passing clouds, with lows in the upper 40s.

RAIN/STORMS: Moisture levels will begin to rise tomorrow and with showers and a few storms possible by the afternoon, with rain and some thunder becoming likely during the evening. Highs will be in the lower to mid-70s. A cold front will bring thunderstorms to the area on Wednesday along with a low-end severe weather threat with the potential of damaging winds and large hail. The SPC has most of Alabama in a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) for severe storms on Wednesday for this threat.

Ahead of the front, expect a warm and breezy day with highs likely in the upper 70s and lower 80s, with scattered showers and storms.

END OF WEEK COLD SNAP: Behind the front, Thursday will be a much cooler day with gusty northerly winds, and highs in the lower 60s, despite a sky full of sunshine. Thursday night/Friday morning will be cold, as lows fall back into the 30s, and some frost will be possible, so you’ll need to protect sensitive vegetation. Temperatures will make a decent recovery during the day on Friday with near-maximum sunshine and highs in the lower to mid 60s.

EASTER WEEKEND: Saturday will be another bright and sunny day with warmer temperatures as highs will get up into the mid-60s to the lower 70s. Easter Sunday will be a mainly sunny day with temperatures starting off in the low to mid 40s for those sunrise services. Afternoon highs will be in the 70s.

Have a mysterious Monday!!!

Ryan