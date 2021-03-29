Montgomery EMA Hosting COVID Vaccine Clinic in Area of Old Smiley Court Community

by Alabama News Network Staff

The City of Montgomery, Montgomery County, the Town of Pike Road, and Montgomery Emergency Management Agency, in partnership with the Alabama Department of Public Health, hosted a free drive-through COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Monday, March 29, at the old Smiley Court site located at 4107 Marlyn Street. The clinic, which is first-come, first-served, will open at 9 a.m. and will remain open until all allocated doses have been distributed.

The clinic had a total of 1,100 vaccine doses.

This clinic is for Alabamians 55 years of age and older, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and persons in phases 1A, 1B, and 1C which includes people age 16 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions. Attendees should bring a photo ID and although insurance is not required to receive a vaccine, individuals should bring an insurance card if they have one.

It was a total 30 minutes wait time from beginning to end with patients filling out the necessary paper work, taking the vaccine plus the 15 minutes waiting period after you’ve taken the vaccine.

You don’t have to get out of your car but if you don’t have a vehicle, you can use public transportation Uber or a taxi. The clinic has a walker availability so that you could still get your vaccine even though you didn’t have a vehicle.

MEMA are prepared to be at the sight a little longer to allow those people working getting of flater during the day a opportunity to get to the Smiley Court location.