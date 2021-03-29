Montgomery Groups Helping Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault Victims Receive $193,000 in Grants

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $193,000 to assist specialized groups that help domestic violence and sexual assault victims in south central Alabama.

“The extremely negative effects of domestic violence and sexual assault can linger for years for victims and their families,” Gov. Ivey said. “I commend these agencies for helping victims and their family members begin the recovery process, holding offenders accountable and working to prevent further violence in their communities.”

A $73,000 grant to the Montgomery County Commission will help support the District Attorney’s Violence Against Women Prosecution Unit which is aimed at preventing sexual assault and prosecuting offenders. Matching funds of $24,333 will supplement the grant.

The Montgomery Area Family Violence Program Inc., also known as The Family Sunshine Center, will use $43,000 in funds to continue providing shelter and other services to help victims in a 10-county region including Autauga, Butler, Chilton, Crenshaw, Dallas, Elmore, Lowndes, Montgomery, Perry and Wilcox counties. The center also conducts awareness training and educational programs.

A $35,000 grant will help One Place Family Justice Center continue assisting victims of sexual assault and their families in Autauga, Butler, Crenshaw, Dallas, Elmore, Lowndes, Montgomery, Perry and Wilcox counties. Services include advocacy, sexual assault forensic examinations, crisis counseling, outreach and education as well as referrals to other social service agencies that offer additional assistance.

The House of Ruth Inc. will use funds of $42,000 to provide education and training on domestic violence and sexual assault to law enforcement, social services workers and other first responders. Other education services like community events, health fairs, job fairs and other media will be provided to the public and to students at the middle school, high school and college level in Barbour, Bullock, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Pike counties.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available to the state from the U.S. Department of Justice.

“Gov. Ivey and ADECA believe the partnerships with local organizations are vital to ensuring that victims continue to receive the services and help they require,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “These grants will help support such assistance through these organizations and programs.”

ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim programs, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation.