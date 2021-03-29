Montgomery Public Schools Returning to Face to Face Learning Next Week

by Ja Nai Wright

Students are officially returning to face to face learning on Monday, April 5th. Roughly 7,000 students have submitted paperwork stating that they will be returning to the classroom.

Even though face to face is coming back, the option for virtual learning is still in affect. MPS officials say they anticipate for the fall to be 100% face to face like it was before COVID-19.

Stephanie Holmes says that she is ready to send her kids back to school and that now is a great time for it to happen.

Teachers returned to the classroom on Monday, March 29th to prepare for the return of students.