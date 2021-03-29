Pike Road Intermediate Gets New Walkway to Playground

by Alabama News Network Staff

Pike Road Intermediate School held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a newly constructed walkway. After numerous complaints from peers and students about the inaccessibility to the playground, the student government association met with Superintendent Dr. Chuck Ledbetter to suggest a solution.

The students working together designed the blueprint, did the physical work and identified what materials that worked best for what they were hoping to accomplish which was a walking course through a muddy area located in the rear of the school to their new playground.

The ribbon cutting was conducted by PRIS SGA president Tristan Bradsher who says it was a team effort project giving his fellow classmates something to do together that will remain after they have move on for those students coming after them to PRIS.