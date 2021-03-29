Pooch Perfect: SERIES PREMIERE – From Grotty to Hottie (3/30)

by Janae Smith

1/69 Pooch Perfect Tuesdays at 7PM

Jorge Bendersky POOCH PERFECT - "From Grotty to Hottie" – "Pooch Perfect," the Rebel Wilson-hosted dog grooming competition series showcasing the best creative groomers in the country, premieres TUESDAY, MARCH 30 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Christopher Willard) JORGE BENDERSKY

Rebel Wilson, Dr. Callie Harris, Lisa Vanderpump, Jorge Bendersky



Adrian Smith, Philip Schafmayer, Blake Hernandez, Alyssa Kasiba, Gabriel Feitosa, Tierra Jones, Riza Wisnom, Jayne Gallagher, Macie Pisa, Deb Compton

Dr. Callie Harris, Lisa Vanderpump, Rebel Wilson, Jorge Berndersky



Sarah Fink

“From Grotty to Hottie” – “Pooch Perfect,” the Rebel Wilson-hosted dog grooming competition series showcasing the best creative groomers in the country, premieres TUESDAY, MARCH 30 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) The series premiere features the 10 grooming teams facing off in this week’s Immunity Puppertunity challenge, where groomers must turn a muddy mess of a dog into a prized pooch inspired by their “heart dog,” to stay safe from elimination. Then, in the Ultimutt Challenge showdown, teams must “unleash the beast” in their dog by transforming it into an entirely different animal. They will showcase their work on the glamorous dogwalk in front of judges Lisa Vanderpump, Dr. Callie Harris and Jorge Bendersky, who will vote on Best in Show and then send one team home with their tail between their legs.

The Series Premiere of Pooch Perfect airing 3/30 at 8/7c on your local ABC32!