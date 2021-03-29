Sunny And Seasonable Monday, Clouds And Showers Return Tuesday

by Ben Lang

Monday got off to a chilly start with most location’s morning lows in the 40s. Alexander city fell all the way to 38° Monday morning. The sunshine is abundant and the afternoon may feature a near-cloudless sky as dry air remains in place. Many locations could warm into the low 70s Monday afternoon, right on par with average high temperatures for this time of year. Monday night won’t be as cool as Sunday night was, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Enjoy Monday’s sunshine while you can- clouds return Tuesday, with some showers or even storms in the mix during the afternoon. Tuesday won’t be a washout, with rain remaining scattered in nature during the day. Tuesday night remains rather mild with lows in the 60s thanks to a mainly cloudy sky and south winds.

Another likely round of showers and storms arrives Wednesday in advance of another cold front. It appears a few of these storms could be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center places a Marginal severe weather risk area across most of Alabama. Fortunately, tornadoes don’t appear to be a main hazard. However, the strong storms could produce damaging straight-line winds and hail up to quarter size (1″) diameter.

Wednesday’s severe weather threat winds down during the evening as storms exit southeast Alabama. Temperatures cool considerably with a clearing sky Wednesday night. Lows fall into the 40s. The rest of the week stays quite cool, with highs in the 60s Thursday And Friday despite rather abundant sunshine. Lows could fall into the 30s each night.

Easter weekend looks quite nice, with highs closer to 70° Saturday and low to mid 70s Sunday. Each day features dry weather with plenty of sunshine. Lows fall into the 40s Saturday night, and to near 50° Sunday night. Temperatures look a touch warmer early next week, possibly in the mid to upper 70s Monday while conditions remain dry and mainly sunny.