WANTED: Millbrook Police Searching for Suspect in Saturday Night Stabbing

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Millbrook Police Department is searching for a fugitive. Robert Earl Thomas is wanted for Assault 2nd. The incident occurred in the 3000 block of Grandview Road.

Police say Thomas allegedly stabbed a person and fled the scene. Thomas is described as a black male, 49 years of age, weighing approximately 150 pounds, and being approximately 5’09” in height. He has dreadlocks hair style.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Robert Earl Thomas, call the Millbrook Police Department or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question.