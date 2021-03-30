Baylor, Houston First Two Teams to Reach the Final Four

by Alabama News Network Staff

Baylor more than lived up to its top-seeded billing in the Men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament, pulling away from No. 3 Arkansas early and then again the second the game got uncomfortably close. Baylor won 81-72.

The Bears booked a spot in the Final Four come Saturday against No. 2 Houston, which had a much tougher time shaking free from 11th-seeded Oregon State before winning 67-61.

The Bears’ win was more commanding than it looked; even opposing coach Eric Musselman conceded “they played phenomenal tonight.”

The other side of the bracket is in action Tuesday, with overall top seed Gonzaga facing No 6 USC, and the final No. 1, Michigan, taking on 11th seeded UCLA. UCLA beat 2nd seed Alabama on Sunday.

