Ivey: Alabama Face Mask Mandate Will End April 9 Despite Biden Request

by Alabama News Network Staff

A spokeswoman for Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says the state’s mask mandate will end April 9 despite the president’s request for states to reinstate them.

Ivey spokeswoman Gina Maiola said Monday that we are moving towards personal responsibility and not government mandates.

President Joe Biden and a top health official on Monday appealed for mask requirements and other restrictions to be maintained or restored to stave off a “fourth surge” of COVID-19.

Alabama has kept a mask mandate in place longer than surrounding states, but Ivey has made clear it will not be extended.

