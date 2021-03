by Alabama News Network Staff

The Macon County Emergency Management Agency said a portion of a major thoroughfare in Tuskegee is closed due to a gas leak.

EMA Director Frank Lee said the Tuskegee Police Department closed part of Highway 80 West between Webb Ave. and Josephine St. while crews repair the leak.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area for the time being.

