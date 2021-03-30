Montgomery City Councillor Brings Youth Basketball League to the City

by Ja Nai Wright

City Councillor, Oronde Mitchell is developing plans to bring a new type of basketball league to the city of Montgomery. He says the purpose of this league is to allow students to have something to do outside of school that can help the youth in the community.

The Montgomery Basketball League will consist of 8 teams with students ages 14 to 18. There will be both a boys and a girls league. The expectation is to bring about mentor-ship as well as competition to the youth in the community.

the league will even consist of a NBA style draft so that students get the opportunity to get picked for different teams and compete for top spots. Registration for the league will begin April 1st and the season is expected to begin early May.

Contact the Midtown YMCA for details on how to register.