Montgomery County Mugshots (03/15/21-03/24/21)

All are innocent until proven guilty.

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/21 Montgomery County Mugshots 03.15-03.24

2/21 WRIGHT-KNOX, CHERYL – Parole Violation

3/21 TAYLOR, OMARION – Robbery 1st

4/21 SHARP, JOHN – Burglary III-Theft of Property 3rd

5/21 SCOTT, ENGLISH – Theft of Property 3rd



6/21 RZAVTIS, TYRESE – Arson Second Degree-Other to Defraud Insurer

7/21 PHILLIPS, ALVIN – Domestic Violence 2nd (Burglary 2nd)

8/21 PETTAWAY, DONTAE – Murder

9/21 MOSES, ANGEL – Probation Revocation-Probation Violation

10/21 MONTGOMERY, TERRY – Burglary III



11/21 MEDLOCK, MICHAEL – Capital Murder

12/21 LEWIS, SID – Hold for Federal Bureau of Prisons

13/21 JOHNSON, KENDALL – Muder(Intentionally Cause Death)

14/21 INGRAM, LINDA – Theft of Property 2

15/21 GORDON, PATRICK – Probation Violation



16/21 ELDRIDGE, KAYLEN – By Order of Court

17/21 DIXON, KENNETH – Discharge Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling or Vehicle-Shooting Into Occupied Building

18/21 DAWSON JR, STEVE – Murder Intentionally Cause Death

19/21 DAVIDSON, CHARLES – Theft of Property 1st

20/21 CARTER, DEMARIUS – Certain Person Forbidden to Possess a Pistol



21/21 ANDERSON, UNDREA – Parole Violation











































