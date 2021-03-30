Montgomery County Mugshots (03/15/21-03/24/21)
All are innocent until proven guilty.
Montgomery County Mugshots 03.15-03.24
WRIGHT-KNOX, CHERYL – Parole Violation
TAYLOR, OMARION – Robbery 1st
SHARP, JOHN – Burglary III-Theft of Property 3rd
SCOTT, ENGLISH – Theft of Property 3rd
RZAVTIS, TYRESE – Arson Second Degree-Other to Defraud Insurer
PHILLIPS, ALVIN – Domestic Violence 2nd (Burglary 2nd)
PETTAWAY, DONTAE – Murder
MOSES, ANGEL – Probation Revocation-Probation Violation
MONTGOMERY, TERRY – Burglary III
MEDLOCK, MICHAEL – Capital Murder
LEWIS, SID – Hold for Federal Bureau of Prisons
JOHNSON, KENDALL – Muder(Intentionally Cause Death)
INGRAM, LINDA – Theft of Property 2
GORDON, PATRICK – Probation Violation
ELDRIDGE, KAYLEN – By Order of Court
DIXON, KENNETH – Discharge Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling or Vehicle-Shooting Into Occupied Building
DAWSON JR, STEVE – Murder Intentionally Cause Death
DAVIDSON, CHARLES – Theft of Property 1st
CARTER, DEMARIUS – Certain Person Forbidden to Possess a Pistol
ANDERSON, UNDREA – Parole Violation
