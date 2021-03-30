Pay It Forward: Ina Washington from Montgomery

by Ellis Eskew

This week’s Pay It Forward honoree is Ina Washington from Montgomery. She is a school counselor at T.S. Morris Elementary School and she goes above and beyond for her students each and every day.Ina Washington is in her 19th year as an educator.

It’s easy to see that her students adore her and have missed seeing her face to face during pandemic.

“They will send me a message saying ‘Miss Washington, can you just talk to me?’ or ‘Miss Washington, can you call me?’ or ‘Miss Washington, I love you.’ They wear those messages out,” said Washington.

“One of my favorite places to have interns or practicum students is with Ms. Washington at T.S. Morris because I know they are going to get the real deal,” said Dr. Laura Hodges, Assistant Professor at Troy Univ. Montgomery.

Ina Washington is always on the go planning special events and career days that are exciting for her students.

She even started a special committee for students in need, providing them with backpacks and other supplies.

“It’s called Counselor’s Choice Committee. I know all the other students say can I be a part of your Counselor’s Choice Committee?’ uh, no!” said Washington.

“I think it tells you something, too, that if she’s got something going on that other kids are wanting to be a part of even though they don’t have a need, because it’s her and something she’s doing, they want to be a part of it,” said Dr. Hodges.