Prattville Police Arrest Man in Child Sex Investigation

by Alabama News Network Staff

Prattville police say they have arrested 29-year-old Hoejin Kim of Montgomery in an ongoing sexual assault and online child sexual solicitation investigation. They made the arrest this morning.

Kim was taken to the Autauga County Metro Jail on charges of two counts of second degree rape, three counts of electronic solicitation of a child and three counts of travelling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act.

He is being held on $330,000 in bonds. No other information has been released.