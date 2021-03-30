Rain/Storms Return; Frosty Friday Morning

by Ryan Stinnett

RAIN/STORMS RETURN: Our winds become southerly today and moisture levels start to rise allowing clouds to increase ahead of an approaching cold front. A few showers and storms are possible across the state by the afternoon, highs today will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Tomorrow, the cold front will move into Alabama bringing a band of showers and thunderstorms into the state. The SPC maintains a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) of severe thunderstorms for most of Alabama Wednesday as some thunderstorms will be capable of producing small hail, strong winds, and a brief, isolated tornado or two.

This is not like recent events over the past two weeks, but still everyone still needs to be weather aware tomorrow as it only takes one storm to make this a very bad day for the state. Of course, make sure you have a way of receiving warnings if they are needed.

LATE SEASON COLD SNAP: Behind the front, the sky will clear Wednesday night as colder, drier air mass moves into the state. Look for lows by Thursday morning in the upper 30s. Thursday will be a sunny, and unseasonably cool day with highs struggling to reach the low 60s and add in a gusty northwest wind, it will be feeling colder.

Growers beware Thursday night/Friday morning as temperatures will drop to near freezing over much of Central and South Alabama as we project lows in the 31-36 degree range for most places. This is not unusual for early April, but if you have caught spring fever and set out or planted plants, you’ll have to take some precautions. Friday’s highs will remain below-average despite sunshine in full supply, highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

EASTER WEEKEND: The weather looks great for the weekend…Saturday will feature more clouds, both both days will feature a warming warming trend, highs Saturday will be in the upper 60s, followed by low and mid 70s Sunday. For those sunrise services Sunday morning, be sure to bundle up as temperatures will be in the mid 40s.

NEXT WEEK: The weather looks quiet at least for the first half of the week with a warming trend; we reach the low 80s on Monday and look to stay there all week. Showers or storms will most likely return by Thursday or Friday. With that being said, that means we should have a solid week of dry weather, which will give us a chance to dry out some with all the recent rains.

Enjoy this final Tuesday of March!!!

Ryan