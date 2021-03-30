Strong To Severe Storms Wednesday

by Shane Butler



Showers and a few storms will be around this evening. Temps hover in the 70s. Overnight is looking mostly cloudy with temps falling into the mid 60s. Rain and storms head into the area tomorrow. Some of the storms could be strong to possibly severe. The main threats will be damaging winds and quarter size hail. The tornado threat is low but not zero.

Much colder air is heading into the area once the rain moves out. We’re on the backside of a cold front Thursday morning. Temps start out in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Despite ample sunshine, temps only manage upper 50s to lower 60s for highs. The next couple of mornings will be much colder. High pressure will be over head. Skies will remain clear along with light winds. This will be the ideal setup up for temps to plunge. We expect low to mid 30s both Friday and Saturday morning. It’s a late season cold snap that will produce patchy frost! Take care of those tender plants.

Warmer days are ahead for the weekend and early next week. Sunny skies prevail and temps reach the mid 70s by Easter Sunday. The warming continues and we’re in the lower 80s again Tuesday into Wednesday of next week. Looks like more rain or storms around Wednesday.