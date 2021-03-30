U.S. Marshal Searching for Fugitive Mark Anthony Robinson

by Alabama News Network Staff

The U. S. Marshal Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force is searching for Mark Anthony Robinson.

Robinson is wanted for trafficking narcotics, escape and failure to appear on the original charge of murder, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

On March 17, Robinson was stopped by the Montgomery Police Department on a traffic stop and investigators say narcotics were found during the stop. Robinson was placed under arrest, but authorities say he escaped custody.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.