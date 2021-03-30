Whitewater Project Creates Local Construction Jobs

by Andrew James

The Montgomery Whitewater Project held its first of two workshops for local construction subcontractors and construction suppliers Tuesday morning.

S2O Design Project Manager Jeffrey Gustin gave an overview of the project and opportunities for local construction companies. Local construction workers say 2020 was very tough on the industry and they are excited for the opportunities that will come from this project.

A second workshop is scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. For more information on how to attend and register visit montgomerywhitewaterproject. com

Whitewater Project organizers say they will break ground in June 2021. A grand opening is expected in summer 2023.