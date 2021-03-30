Winn-Dixie Expands COVID-19 Vaccine Availability to More Alabama Stores

by Alabama News Network Staff

Winn-Dixie has announced that it will begin offering the COVID-19 vaccine in more of its Alabama stores. It will start offering an additional 2,200 Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccines in 34 Alabama Winn-Dixie stores, while supplies last.

It had already announced that it would offer 1,170 Pfizer two-dose vaccines in 12 stores, including some in our area.

With the latest addition, Winn-Dixie will now be offering shots at all of its in-store pharmacies in Alabama.

For the most updated list of who is eligible for the vaccine, visit www.alabamapublichealth.gov. All qualified people are encouraged to visit www.winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine for updates including vaccine availability details, participating store locations and to schedule appointments online, as available.

The vaccines are free, with or without health insurance and appointments will be made on a first-come, first-served basis. Those with health insurance must provide their health insurance card during their scheduled appointment, and those without insurance will need to present a valid driver’s license or social security card.

The free vaccines are available now to all eligible groups by online appointment only and will be administered starting Friday, April 2 during regular pharmacy hours, while supplies last.

Autauga County (New county and location)

Winn-Dixie Store No. 527: 701 E. Main St., Prattville, AL 36067 (new)



Barbour County (New county and location)

Winn-Dixie Store No. 478: 1055 S. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, AL 36027 (new)



Baldwin County (New county and two new locations)

Winn-Dixie Store No. 570: 1235 S. McKenzie St., Foley, AL 36535 (new)

Winn-Dixie Store No. 599: 187 Baldwin Square, Fairhope, AL 36532 (new)



Calhoun County

Winn-Dixie Store No. 447: 1408 Golden Springs Rd., Anniston, AL 36207

Chilton County

Winn-Dixie Store No. 411: 640 Ollie Ave., Clanton, AL 35045

Dallas County (New county and location)

Winn-Dixie Store No. 543: 1952 W. Dallas Ave., Selma, AL 36701 (new)

Elmore County

Winn-Dixie Store No. 428: 5326 Highway 231 S., Wetumpka, AL 36092

Winn-Dixie Store No. 451: 3625 Highway 14, Millbrook, AL 36054

Etowah County (New county and location)

Winn-Dixie Store No. 442: 3331 Rainbow Dr., Rainbow City, AL 35906 (new)



Huston County (New county and two new locations)

Winn-Dixie Store No. 426: 1571 Westgate Pkwy., Dothan, AL 36303 (new)

Winn-Dixie Store No. 457: 1151 Ross Clark Cr., Dothan, AL 36301 (new)



Jefferson County (Three new locations)

Winn-Dixie Store No. 435: 4476 Montevallo Rd., Birmingham, AL 35213

Winn-Dixie Store No. 458: 1721 Highway 31 N., Fultondale, AL 35068 (new)

Winn-Dixie Store No. 461: 465 Main St., Trussville, AL 35173 (new)

Winn-Dixie Store No. 500: 4701 Center Point Rd., Pinson, AL 35126

Winn-Dixie Store No. 595: 2910 Morgan Rd., Ste. 128, Bessemer, AL 35022 (new)



Lee County (Two new locations)

Winn-Dixie Store No. 579: 1617 S. College St., Auburn, AL 36832

Winn-Dixie Store No. 437: 1441 Foxrun Pkwy., Opelika, AL 36801 (new)

Mobile County (New county and five new locations)

Winn-Dixie Store No. 473: 9082 Moffett Rd., Semmes, AL 36575 (new)

Winn-Dixie Store No. 549: 740 N. Schillinger Rd., Mobile, AL 36608 (new)

Winn-Dixie Store No. 572: 5440 Highway 90 W., Mobile, AL 36619 (new)

Winn-Dixie Store No. 590: 6300 Grelot Rd., Mobile, AL 36609 (new)

Winn-Dixie Store No. 591: 9948 Airport Rd., Mobile, AL 36608 (new)

Winn-Dixie Store No. 1333: 1550 Government St., Mobile, AL 36604 (new)



Montgomery County

Winn-Dixie Store No. 446: 4724 Mobile Hwy., Montgomery, AL 36108

Winn-Dixie Store No. 448: 7946 Vaughn Rd., Montgomery, AL 36116

Russell County (New county and location)

Winn-Dixie Store No. 433: 3952 U.S. Highway 80, Phenix City, AL 36870 (new)



Tallapoosa County

Winn-Dixie Store No. 456: 1061 U.S. Highway 280 E., Alexander City, AL 35010

Tuscaloosa County (Two new locations)

Winn-Dixie Store No. 407: 4205 University Blvd. E., Tuscaloosa, AL 35404

Winn-Dixie Store No. 479: 9750 Highway 69 S., Tuscaloosa, AL 35405

Winn-Dixie Store No. 526: 13620 Highway 43 N., Northport, AL 35475 (new)

Winn-Dixie Store No. 528: 10 McFarland Blvd., Northport, AL 35476 (new)



Walker County (New county and location)

Winn-Dixie Store No. 496: 2405 U.S. Highway 78 E., Jasper, AL 35501 (new)

The vaccines are being given in partnership with the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).