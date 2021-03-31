Alabama Pilot Killed When Small Plane Crashes in Georgia

by Alabama News Network Staff

CAVE SPRING, Ga. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the crash of a small plane in Cave Spring, northwest of Atlanta. The pilot was killed. He was the lone occupant. The Federal Aviation Administration says the single-engine Aviat Husky A-1 crashed Monday evening in a field near the community. Floyd County police Sgt. The pilot — 79-year-old Bobby Allred of Centre, Alabama — was killed. Authorities say the plane hit some power lines when it went down, knocking out power to nearby residents. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating. Cave Spring is about 70 miles (113 kilometers) northwest of Atlanta.

